Pain at the pump: Nationwide gas prices hit all-time high

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has increased 38 cents since January and some drivers in Jacksonville are feeling the pain at the pump.

As of Friday, the average price for gas in Jacksonville is $2.79 per gallon. News4Jax drove around town, searching for the cheapest gas.

In the Spring Park area, drivers can fill up for the low price of $2.66 per gallon. It's located on Beach Boulevard just west of Carmichael Avenue.

On the Westside, drivers can fill up for $2.65 per gallon at the Exxon on Edgewood Avenue North, just north of West Beaver Street.

According to GasBuddy, the best time to fill up is on the weekends. That's when gas prices are lowest.

Gas prices are expected to continue rising. Analysts say its due in part to President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear deal and threatening heavy sanctions on one of the world's largest oil producers.

