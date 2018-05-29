Pandora adds $14.99 monthly premium family plan

Music streaming service Pandora has launched a new premium family plan that allows up to six users to listen to unlimited music for $14.99 per month.

The new deal offers higher-quality audio than the non-paid version and gives users the ability to create their own accounts, customize radio stations and playlists, and download music offline, all without being interrupted by advertisements.

The premium family plan runs the same price as Google, Apple and Spotfiy's family plans, though Apple Music only allows five family members to listen to music at once.

The company launched its $10 premium service in March 2017 as a way to convince its 80 million monthly free listeners to become paid subscribers.

As of January, Pandora's premium plans had 6 million users, compared to Spotify's 70 million paid listeners.

You can upgrade by going to your Pandora account settings on the web or in the mobile app and heading to the Subscription menu.

If you subscribed through Amazon, Roku, Google Play or iTunes, however, you'll have to cancel your subscription and sign up all over again.

