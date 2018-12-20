Pedialyte releases new drink for fans of sparkling water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pedialyte is jumping on the sparkling water bandwagon—the company is introducing a new flavor of the drink with adults in mind.
The drink, which was originally designed for kids, has become popular with an older crowd. Pedialyte can be used to prevent a hangover, the flu and other things.
Abbott, the manufacturer of the children’s beverage, is releasing a medical-grade fizzy drink called ‘Sparkling Rush Powder Packs.’
The latest release comes in two flavors: Grape and Cherry.
This is not the first time the brand has released the next best thing… they previously introduced a popsicle version of the product.
