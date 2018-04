JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of TruDog Boost Me Mighty Meaty Beef Topper Meal Enhancer because samples tested positive for salmonella.

Four hundred cases are involved in the recall.

The lot number is 20190531 13815.

Consumers with questions can call the company at 1-800-476-8808.

