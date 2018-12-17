Police: Don't be fooled by Netflix phishing scam email

Don’t be fooled if you receive a suspicious email or text message claiming to be from Netflix – it could be part of a recent phishing scam.

That’s according to police in Ohio, who are warning people about an email going around that claims to be from the popular streaming service, but may actually compromise your personal information.

According to the Solon Police Department, some Netflix users and non-users have gotten emails saying their accounts have been placed on hold because their billing information isn’t up to date.

“We’re having some trouble with your current billing information,” the email says in part. “We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

The email is not legitimate. In reality, the sender is going “phishing,” a popular tactic among scammers that relies on recipients providing personal details that can be used to the scammer’s advantage.

Netflix says it does not ask users for account or financial details by having them click on a link via email or text message. They urge users not to open any links or attachments they get unexpectedly.

If you receive a suspicious email or text message that appears to be from Netflix, you should contact the company directly by following the directions on its website.

