Police say mother, son preyed on hundreds with ATM skimmers

PALATKA, Fla. - A Romanian skimming ring that targeted hundreds of North Florida and South Georgia residents was busted after a two-month investigation spanning multiple counties, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

More than 80 Putnam County residents and more than 300 residents in other communities, including Jacksonville, Keystone Heights, Newberry and into Southeast Georgia, had their bank information stolen, deputies said.

Two suspects were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. News4Jax has learned the pair were a Romanian-born woman and her 18-year-old son. They were arrested Monday at their Mandarin home.

The two were caught on surveillance video installing skimmers at bank ATMs in Jacksonville, Putnam County, Clay County, Alachua County, Taylor County and Georgia.

News4Jax has learned the list of targeted banks includes:

Navy Federal Credit Union 11100 San Jose Blvd, Mandarin (camera installed but skimmer failed)

Capital City Bank 4120 Crill Ave, Palatka

Capital City Bank 148 U.S. 17 South, East Palatka

Capital City Bank 500 Green Way, Keystone Heights

SunTrust Bank 770 Lane Avenue, Westside

Capital City Bank 24202 West Newberry Road, Newberry

First Atlantic Bank 5665 Normandy Blvd, Westside

Ameris Bank 1555 Kingsley Ave. Orange Park (ATM was not functional)

TIAA Bank 104 New Berlin Road, Northside

Capital City Bank 115 West Green Street, Perry, Georgia



The suspects downloaded the stolen ATM information, re-encoded the information onto blank magnetic cards and cashed out the cards, according to their arrest reports.

Authorities have not yet said how much money was fraudulently taken from the banks but Capital City Bank, where five of the skimmers were found, reported a loss of more than $46,000. SunTrust reported a loss of more than $6,000.

Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach is hosting a press conference at the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners at 1:30 p.m. Monday to release further details in the case.

Including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff's Office, agencies who worked on the case included the North Florida Financial Crimes Task Force, United States Secret Service, Florida Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Putnam County said the agencies worked together to identify the suspects involved in the skimming and were able to obtain search warrants that led to evidence, prompting the arrest of the pair.



