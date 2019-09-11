Prescription pricing 101: How to save money on meds

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With drug prices at an all-time high, 8% of the U.S. population imported medications from Canada or other countries in the last few years. But this can be extremely inconvenient -- and sometimes illegal.

More than 7 million Americans must take medication to control their diabetes every day. But the price of insulin has gone up 97% in the last four years.

And insulin is not the only prescription that Americans are struggling to afford.

"The cost is outrageous. The prices are all over the board," said Dr. Seth Johnson, a family practice physician.

So how can you get the best deal on your meds?

The Partnership for Prescription Assistance can connect you with over 475 assistance programs.

Go to pparx.org, enter your drug and personal information, and see your resource options.

Also, talk to your doctor about switching to a generic brand.

Use websites -- like pharmacychecker.com, blinkhealth.com, or Johnson's favorite, Good-RX -- to see which pharmacy has the best price.

"Maybe we find a different medication in the same class, we find out that no, it's not going to cost you $300 for your medication. We can get it over here with this coupon for $20," Johnson said.

Comparison shopping can save big bucks, especially when medications have a huge price range.

Some prescriptions are actually cheaper without insurance. Always ask your pharmacist how much the medication will cost if it is paid out-of-pocket, and call other pharmacies to see if their cash price is even cheaper.

