Prices rising for Disney's Early Morning Magic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Disney Early Morning Magic will bump its price to $79 for adults and $69 for children come December, a 14 percent increase from its debut price in the springtime of 2016.

That is the program where the park opens 75-minutes early for guests who want to get a head start on rides.

Also in December, the number of Fantasyland attractions that will be open for Early Morning Magic doubles. Now, 7 different attractions will be open: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Peter Pan's Flight, Princess Fairytale Hall, "it's a small world", Mad Tea Party and Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid.

At Hollywood Studios, guests will have early access to the brand new Toy Story Land.

When the park officially opens at 9 a.m., they can head over to a counter-service restaurant for a complimentary breakfast. Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe will be serving traditional breakfast foods.



