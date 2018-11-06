Pringles offers Thanksgiving meal in a can

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beginning Tuesday, you can get your Pringles in the form of a Thanksgiving meal.

The company is offering three flavors for the holiday: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Each package of chips is designed to look like a canned good and will be available online starting Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. They can be purchased at https://www.kelloggstore.com.

It will cost $14.99 for the three-pack. They will only be around for a limited time.

Last year, the company tested eight flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie. Turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie won.

