Procter & Gamble to recycle diapers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Waste not, want not…. There are many things that can be recycled—plastic, paper, aluminum—and now diapers are being added to the list.

Procter & Gamble’s joint venture plans to recycle used diapers into things like plastic bottle caps, clothing or even school desks. This will help relieve landfills.

P & G is working with an Italian company called Fater SpA which sanitizes used diapers and separates the cellulose, plastic and absorbent material for reuse.

P & G controls about 27-percent of the $44 billion disposable diaper market and more than 20 million tons of used diapers end up in landfills or are burned, according to Reuters.

