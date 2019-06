Ragu is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauce because they could contain plastic.

The sauces were made earlier this month and distributed nationwide.

The recall is voluntary and issued out of caution.

The recall involves the chunky tomato, garlic and onion... the traditional and meat sauces.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

