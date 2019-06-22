Recall on Walmart brand baby formula

Parents who shop at Walmart check your baby formula brand, it may be a part of this recall. Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall Friday, for its Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

This brand is sold exclusively at Walmart and more than 23,000 containers are being pulled off shelves because it could have metal in it.



The recall involves the 35-ounce Parent's Choice Advantage milk-based powder with iron with the Lot Code C-26-E-V-F-V. The use by date is February 26, 2021.



No one has reported in injury or illness as a result of using the product. You can return the product to any Walmart store for a full refund.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.