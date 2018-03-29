Recall: Some Toyotas may need new engine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Toyota is recalling 1,700 Camry sedans because of a potential engine problem that could increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota said the pistons in some engines may be larger than the correct specification. Models from the 2018 model year may have an engine that runs rough, and smoke may come out of the exhaust.

In some cases, Toyota said warning lights may illuminate on the dash, and the engine may stop running, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Dealerships will check the engine to see if the pistons are defective. If so, consumers will receive a new engine at no cost.

Toyota will begin notifying owners my mail by late May.

