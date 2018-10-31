More than 22K children's slap bracelets sold at Target recalled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 22,000 slap bracelets sold at Target have been recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

The 22,500 children's furry critter plush slap bracelets in panda, unicorn and heart designs were sold in July at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

According to the CPSC, the slap bracelet’s metal wristband can pierce the protective fabric around it and expose sharp edges, posing a cutting hazard to young children.

Consumers are advised to stop wearing the recalled bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories to receive a free replacement product.

Fantasia Accessories can be reached by calling 800-624-4826 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, emailing info@fantasia.com or visiting fantasia.com.

