235,000 hair dryers recalled over risk they could explode

Hundreds of thousands of hair dryers are being recalled because of reports that they overheat, explode or catch fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Xtava has received 193 reports of Allure or Allure Pro hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock.

Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One user reported a severe burn.

About 235,000 of the hair dryers were sold online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60 when sold separately, and for between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair care kit.

The recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle. Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N. All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.

Xtava can be reached toll-free at 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can be found online at www.xtava.com (click on “Product Recalls”) or at https://recall-xtava-allure.expertinquiry.com.

