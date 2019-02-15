Recalls

86K foldout mattress-sofas recalled over flammability risk

By News4Jax.com Staff

Lucid is recalling nearly 90,000 folding mattress-sofas over concerns that they’ll too easily catch fire.

The furniture company launched a recall Thursday that covers 86,000 units of twin, full, queen and king size models of its sofas, which fold out into mattresses.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, mattress-sofas under recall are two-tone gray and carry the following tag: “Made For: CVD INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321.”

The furniture was sold through online retailers including Amazon, Overstock, Wayfair and Walmart from September 2015 through June 2018 for roughly $130 a piece.

Consumers who own one of these mattresses are asked to stop using them and contact Lucid to receive a free fitted liner that will cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with federal law.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the issue, but the furniture does not currently meet federal flammability standards for mattresses.

