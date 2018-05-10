Aldi recalls deep fryer due to burn hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aldi has recalled its Ambiano mini deep fryers, due to a problem with the heating element.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the element can overheat, which poses a fire and burn hazard. There have been three reports of the deep fryers catching fire.

The units were sold nationwide from February to March and include:

Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode 20072483

Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode20072490

Consumers with the fryer should immediately stop using it and return it to an Aldi store for a full refund.

