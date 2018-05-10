Recalls

Aldi recalls deep fryer due to burn hazard

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aldi has recalled its Ambiano mini deep fryers, due to a problem with the heating element.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the element can overheat, which poses a fire and burn hazard. There have been three reports of the deep fryers catching fire.

More Headlines

The units were sold nationwide from February to March and include:

  • Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode 20072483
  • Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer with barcode20072490

Consumers with the fryer should immediately stop using it and return it to an Aldi store for a full refund.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.