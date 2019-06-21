Alma Pak recalls frozen blackberries due to Norovirus risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you purchased Great Value brand frozen blackberries or Tipton Grove Frozen mixed berries, don't eat them. Both are being recalled by Alma Pak due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus.

The Food and Drug Administration tested the berries, which came back positive for Norovirus.

Norovirus is highly contagious. Consumption of a product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis, including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.

The frozen berries were sold in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin at Walmart and Save-A-lot stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. Impacted retailers have removed these products from store shelves. The FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue.

If you bought the berries, you're urged to destroy or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896, from 8 a.m.Monday through 5 p.m. Friday or go to the recall website.

