American Honda recalls ROVs over fire, burn hazards

American Honda has issued a recall for 56,000 recreational off-highway vehicles because of reports that the throttle body can catch fire.

The firm has received five reports of incorrectly installed throttle bodies igniting, but no injuries have been reported, American Honda said.

The ROVs were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 through August 2018 for between $14,000 and $22,000.

The recall involves all model year 2016 through 2017, and some model year 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, blue, green, gray and yellow.

The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear. The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.

For a full list of model numbers and serial number ranges under recall, click here.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

To contact American Honda, call 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or go to http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

