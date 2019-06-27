Apple recalls 15-inch MacBook Pro computers due to fire risk

CUPERTINO, Calif. - Apple has recalled more than 450,000 of its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers due to a battery problem. The company said the batteries inside the laptops can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

If you have one of the recalled laptops, the company said you should stop using it right away and contact Apple to determine if it is part of the recall and to schedule a free repair.

The recalled computers were cold from September 2015 through February 2017 at Apple stores and electronics stores nationwide and on the website, starting at around $2,000.

The recalled laptop computers have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port. Consumers can determine if their laptop computer is included in this recall by checking the laptop’s serial number.

The serial number can be found on the underside of the laptop computer or by choosing “About This Mac” from the Apple menu. Only MacBook Pro 15-inch model laptop computers with certain serial numbers are included.

Apple customers can contact the company about the recall by calling 800-275-2273.

