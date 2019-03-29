Baby socks recalled due to choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair due to small ornaments that can detach from the fabric and cause a choking hazard for young children.

Approximately 22,600 of these socks were sold at boutique gift stores nationwide from October 2017 through December 2018 for about $10. About 2,600 were also sold in Canada, where a recall is also in effect.

The recall involves various styles of Baby Rattle Socks containing a lightly stuffed animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger or shark; in children’s sizes 0-12 months.

The Manufacturer Midwest-CBK has received one incident of the rattle detaching so far, although no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has bought these baby socks should immediately take them away from children and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund at 800-394-4225, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.