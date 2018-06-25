Beef pastrami recalled after company discovers curing problem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Iowa company is recalling more than a ton of beef pastrami. Agri Star Meat and Poultry LLC of Postville, Iowa, reported the problem to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company says it has received complaints about discoloration. It adds, there may not have been enough curing solution used during production.

We've learned the problem was discovered on June 20.

The recall includes more than 3,500 pounds of ready-to-eat beef pastrami sold under the Aaron’s Best and Shor Habor brands.

All recalled packages have the establishment number “EST. 4653A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

Other information consumers and retailers can use to identify the recalled beef pastrami includes:

21.6-pound “Aaron’s Best Beef French Roast Pastrami" have a best before date of 09/10/18

23.1-pound “Shor Habor Glatt Kosher Beef French Roast Pastrami have a best before date of 09/11/2018

The recalled products were shipped to California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Washington.

If you've bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them for a full refund.