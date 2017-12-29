Biscuits sold at Winn-Dixie, Harveys recalled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a consumer alert for Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket shoppers.

Their parent company, Southeastern Grocers, on Friday issued a voluntary recall of Southeastern Grocers and Southern Home branded biscuit products because of possible listeria.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys

Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The products should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recalled products can call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 866-946-6349 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

