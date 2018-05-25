Bluefin wireless chargers recalled over burn hazard

A brand of wireless phone chargers is being recalled after three reports of the phone chargers overheating.

No injuries have been reported from the Bluefin wireless charger, but the overheating can pose a burn hazard for consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

This recall involves wireless smart phone chargers with model number AC16B printed on the bottom. The recalled chargers are circular and have clear edges and a white plastic center with black trim. They measure about 3.9 inches in diameter and 0.4 inch tall. A black USB cable is included with the chargers.

The chargers were distributed as a free promotional item to attendees at the FICO World tradeshow in Miami Beach and other events and the ad specialty channel in April 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Bluefin for a full refund.

Bluefin can be reached toll-free at 877-211-7220 ext. 145 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or via email at recall@logoincluded.com or online at www.logoincluded.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

