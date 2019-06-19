Cabinet recalled due to tip over & entrapment hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home Meridian is recalling its Copeland Corner Curious cabinets due to a tip over and entrapment hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled cabinets are unstable if they aren't anchored to a wall, the CPSC said. They were sold exclusively at Havertys.

Home Meridian has received one report of of a tip over incident involving a child. The child suffered some bruising to his leg.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Havertys to schedule a free pick-up in exchange for a full refund or store credit.

Click here for a list of the model numbers.

