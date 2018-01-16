Camera power adapter recalled over shock hazard

FujiFilm is recalling 270,000 power adapter wall plugs because they can crack, break or detach, exposing live wires and possibly causing electrical shocks.

They were sold at various stores nationwide and online from January 2017 and January 2018.

FujiFilm is offering a free replacement.

Consumers can continue to charge the camera using the USB cable attached to a computer.

This recall involves AC-5VF power adapter wall plugs sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10. The digital cameras were sold in a variety of colors. The recalled wall plugs are black and are combined with a power adapter and USB cord that plugs into the adapter. Model number “AC-5VF” is printed on the back of the power adapter. The serial number is printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid. To check your serial number, visit http://fujifilmusa.com/support/recall/index.html.

For a replacement, contact Fujifilm toll-free at 833-613-1200 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@fujifilm.com, or online at www.fujifilmusa.com and click on “Support & Contact” for more information.

