CDC investigating salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats

CDC via CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

In 13 different states, 45 people have been diagnosed with salmonella related illness, but none have been reported in Florida and Georgia as of Thursday. The CDC said people can become sick from handling the treats or from infected dogs.

As a precaution, retailer Pet Supplies Plus has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores, including those in Florida and Georgia. There are two locations in Northeast Florida, one in Atlantic Beach and another in Orange Park.

A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified. Health officials are urging pet owners to wash their hands thoroughly after touching their pets' food.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.