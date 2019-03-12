Chicken fried rice recalled over mislabeling of milk allergen

More than 35,000 pounds of chicken fried rice products are being recalled because they contain milk, a known allergen, and weren't properly labeled, federal officials announced Monday.

Choice Canning Company, Inc., based out of Pennsylvania, made the products from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, and they were shipped to retailers in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Personnel with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service spotted the issue with the labeling during a routine label verification inspection on Monday.

The specific products being recalled all have the establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled products are:

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

No one has reported getting sick from the products, officials said. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Federal officials are concerned consumers might have the product in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Frank Joyce, senior quality assurance manager for Choice Canning Company, at 570-569-2662.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.