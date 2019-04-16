Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies recalled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Not the cookies!

Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies have been voluntarily recalled because the cookies may contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient."

Mondelēz Global LLC said reports of "potential adverse health effects" have been received.

This recall is limited exclusively to Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies. (Located on left top side of package by lift tab)

Check your box for the following "Best When Used By" dates:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.