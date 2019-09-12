Company: Recalled air rifles could go off even with safety on

An air rifle manufacturer has recalled about 1,400 rifles because the weapon can fire unexpectedly even if the safety is on, causing a risk of serious injury or even death.

The Diana Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles under recall have a two-stage adjustable trigger and were made in China, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Air Venturi, which imports the rifles, has received one report of a premature discharge of the air rifle, but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products are .177 and .22 caliber, pre-charged pneumatic air rifles that are powered by a compressed air cylinder. "DIANA Stormrider" as well as the caliber and serial number are printed on each affected air rifle.

Air rifles with the following item and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Item Numbers: 1900001 & 1900101

Serial Numbers: 2318220145032949E, 2318229955034368E, 2318229955075924I, 2318229955076323I

Consumers should immediately stop using the Diana Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles and contact Air Venturi to receive a free Trigger Upgrade repair kit and installation instructions. The repair is made by removing the trigger guard, replacing the current trigger with a new trigger and re-installing the trigger guard using the Allen Keys provided in the Upgrade repair kit. Diana and its importer, Air Venturi, are contacting all known purchasers directly.

For more information, call Air Venturi toll-free at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to www.airventuri.com and click on "Recall Notice."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.