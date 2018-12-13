Del Monte recalls cans of corn in 25 states, including Florida, Georgia

More than 64,000 cases of corn in 25 states are being recalled due to potential contamination, according to a FDA safety recall.

Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to under-processing. This could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed, according to the notice.

The recall affects 15.25-ounce cans with "Best if Used By" dates in 2021 for Aug. 14, 15 and 16, Sept. 3, 4, 5 and 6 and Sept. 22 and 23 of that year with a UPC number of 24000 02770.

The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states and 12 international locations.

States: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

