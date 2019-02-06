Dell hybrid adapters recalled over shock hazard

A Dell power adapter is being recalled because it can shock you.

The adapter can break and expose internal metal components, posing an electric shock hazard.

About 8,900 of the adapters were sold online between February 2017 and August 2018 for between $125 and $200.

No injuries have been reported, but if you have this adapter, stop using it and contact Dell to receive a free replacement.

The recall involves Dell hybrid power adapters sold with power banks. The adapter is designed to be disconnected from the power bank via release tabs. The recalled adapters were manufactured from January 2017 through March 2017 and can be used separately from the power bank while connected to a power outlet.

The adapter is black and darker in color than the power bank with a Dell logo on the back label. The adapters have the following manufacture code –“CN-05G53P - LOC00 – XXX – XXXX – AXX” printed on the back of the unit, where “X” represents a numerical value. A full listing of the recalled adapter manufacture codes included in the recall can be found at www.dellproduct.com.

Contact Dell toll-free at 855-305-9057 anytime or online at www.dellproduct.com, click Lookup, and enter the first 20 characters of the manufacturer code without the dashes.

