Dick's Sporting Goods recalls Ethos Pull-up Assist

WASHINGTON, D.C. - If you bought an Ethos Pull-up Assist used for assistance during pull-ups from Dick's Sporting Goods, stop using it, and return it for a full refund. The company is recalling the pull-ups because the plastic clip on the nylon band that is attached to the resistance band with a carabiner can break, posing a laceration hazard.

The equipment consists of three red resistance bands which are connected with a nylon web band with a plastic clip and metal carabiner that are placed under the users’ feet while performing a pull-up. The word ETHOS appears in red on the black nylon web connector and the style number ETHA200 and UPC number 889751549392 appear on the packaging.

The firm has received seven reports of equipment breaking, resulting in six lacerations. One incident required the consumer to receive stitches, another required the consumer to receive staples.

All the recalled items were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from March 2017 through Feb. 2019 for around $35.

If you need more information, you can call Dick's Sporting Goods at 877-846-9997 or go to the company website and click on recalls at the bottom of the page.

