Dog food recalled over concerns of beef thyroid hormone levels

Dave’s Pet Food is recalling 548 cases of 13- ounce, 95 percent premium beef dog food over concerns that the product could potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

Consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone can cause increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness in dogs, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

These symptoms may subside after discontinuation of consumption, according to the FDA.

Prolonged consumption, however, can possibly lead to vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or labored breathing. Pet owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarian if these symptoms occur.

The products were distributed along the east coast of the U.S., and they were sold in retail pet stores and online.

The recalled product has a UPC number of 85038-11167 and a date code of 08/2020.

The recall was made after the FDA analyzed the product and found elevated levels of thyroid hormone after receiving complaints about four dogs consuming the product had low Free T4 and thyroid stimulating hormone.

Consumers who have purchased the product should stop feeding it to their dogs. Click here to see if you have purchased Dave's Pet Food.

To receive a refund or coupon for product replacement, call Dave’s Pet Food at 1-888-763-2738 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.