Drive this truck? You might not want to wash it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Honda is recalling some of its Ridgeline pickup trucks due to a potential fire risk, which is aggravated by acids in car wash soap, according to a recall notice.

The affected models were made from 2017-2019. According to the recall, the issue is with the truck's fuel pump.

Honda said cleaning solutions, specifically car wash soap, could cause the fuel pump feed port to crack. If the port cracks, it could leak fuel, increasing the risk of a fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, water and soap can accumulate in the truck bed during a car wash, and it can drain toward the fuel tank and pump.

Honda will notify owners of the problem. It's expected to begin servicing the recalled trucks at no charge in March.

