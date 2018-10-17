Eddie Bauer baby carriers recalled because buckles can break

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 22,000 Gold Inc.'s Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers, sold exclusively at Target, due to buckles that can break.

The carriers are worn by a parent or caregiver with the baby strapped into the front.

The recalled carriers are black with Eddie Bauer and First Adventure printed in gray lettering on the front and outside of the carrier.

There have been eight reported incidents of broken buckles on the infant carriers, that sold for around $70 at Target between Dec. 2017 and Aug. 2018, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to stop using the carriers immediately and contact Gold Incorporated to verify that the product is subject to the recall. If so, consumers will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund.

Consumers can call 866-600-7205 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or email customerservice@goldbuginc.com.

