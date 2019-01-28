FDA recalls peaches, nectarines, plums over listeria concerns

Eat your fruits and veggies -- To maximize their metabolism-boosting benefits, enjoy fruits and vegetables in their whole state as much as possible. So munch on an apple instead of applesauce or make a salad with big chunks rather than diced

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

The fruit was sold in 20 states, including Georgia. The retail stores effected are ALDI, Walmart, Costco, Market Basket, Fairway Market and Hannaford.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the packing house which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria.

The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

Consumers who have purchased Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.

