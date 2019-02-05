Fisher-Price recalls Barbie Campers due to injury hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fisher-Price has recalled its children’s ride-on Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because it can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard.

The camper was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $400, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall is for model number FRC29 with a grey foot pedal.

Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run after the foot pedal was released. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled ride-on vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They are battery-operated and have a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. The model number is printed on a label under the hood.

If you have previously bought the Power Wheels you should take the recalled camper away from children immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair. (Recall number: 19-058)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.