JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida company is recalling its organic bean sprouts after the state's Department of Agriculture found a potentially deadly bacteria in the package.

Testing showed it was contaminated with listeria, the FDA reports.

Fullei Fresh says they were shipped to Whole Foods Markets in Florida.

They have a sell-by date of February 28. If you have questions, call (305) 758-3880.

Click here for more information.





Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.