Ford recalls 40,000 vehicles for various problems

Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, and was founded by Henry Ford.

DETROIT - Ford has issued four separate recalls for different reasons that cover around 40,000 vehicles, according to clickondetroit.

The recalls include the following:

Select 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines for a misassembled fuel pressure sensor

Select 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles for transmission casings

Select 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles with second-row bench seats for missing J-channel brackets

Select 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles without adaptive front steering to replace driver air bag modules

There have been no injuries or accidents have been reported from any of the recalls. People who drive the vehicles listed in the recall should call their dealership for more information.

