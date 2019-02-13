Ford recalls include 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

According to News4Jax sister station WDIV in Detroit, Ford has issued two other recalls affecting just over 31,000 vehicles.

Select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles are under recall for a door latch concern. Dealers will remove and replace the door latch assemblies in all four doors of the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S03.

Select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles are under recall for instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup.

Dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C03.

