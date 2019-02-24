Frozen meals recalled after plastic, glass found in rib-shaped patties

More than 173,000 pounds of frozen pork entree products are being recalled because they could contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.

Bellisio Foods says its boneless pork rib patties were sold under the Boston Market label.

The meals, which come with mashed potatoes and barbecue sauce, were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY:” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, but the problem was uncovered when customers began calling to report finding the materials in the patties.

If you've bought the recalled meals, throw them away or return them for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at 855-871-9977.

