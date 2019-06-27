Gillette recalls Venus Simply3 disposable razors due to injury hazards

WASHINGTON - Gillette has recalled Venus Siimply3 disposable razors due to laceration and injury hazards. The recall includes a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 bonus pack, which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

The company said the recall was caused by a problem during manufacturing that resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

More than 114,000 of the recalled razors were sold in the U.S. and Canada from January through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

The recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor four-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor. The 10-digit lot code can be found on the right or left side of the plastic package. The UPC number can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code.

Consumers with questions can call Gillette at 800-362-1258 during regular business hours or go to the Gillette website.

