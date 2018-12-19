GNC recalls women's iron supplement because packaging isn't child-proof

A recall has been issued for a women's iron supplement because the packaging isn't child proof and the pills could harm or kill children.

GNC is recalling the Women's Iron Complete Dietary Supplement 60-caplet packs.

About 756,000 units were sold at GNC stores nationwide and online at www.gnc.com from September 2000 through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000 through August 2016 for about $10.

The recalled dietary supplement is in a white box with “Women’s Iron Complete” printed on the front in gray and red font.

GNC said the dietary supplement blister packaging inside the box is not child resistant, as required by federal law. If ingested by a child, the supplements could cause serious injury or death.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to keep these products out of the reach of children and to contact GNC for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

Consumers can contact GNC at 888-462-2548 any time, email customer-service@gnc-hq.com or go online to www.gnc.com and click on “Recall Notice” link at the top of the page for more information.

