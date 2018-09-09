Gravel Ridge Farms recalls eggs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The company Gravel Ridge Farms has recalled its Cage-free large eggs due to concern over salmonella. There have been illnesses reported at locations using the eggs. The company has decided to voluntarily recall the eggs as a salmonella hazard.

Grave Ridge contacted the Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 6 to notify them that their product may be contaminated with salmonella.

This recall is for products distributed between June 25th and September 6th of 2018. The products the FDA is warning about were packaged in cardboard containers and sold in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

For now, Gravel Ridge has stopped production of the eggs while the FDA joins the company investigating what happened.

