Great Value Swiss Rolls recalled in Florida, Georgia over Salmonella concerns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Flowers foods announced it is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls due to the potential presence of Salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.

The rolls were sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, distributed nationwide, and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread.

The recall affects Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina,

The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

