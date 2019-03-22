Gun safes recalled because they can be opened too easily

An estimated 1,250 gun safes are being recalled over malfunctioning locks that allow the safes to be opened without a key or combination, leaving their contents readily accessible.

The recall involves Alpha Guardian’s Stack-On Sentinel, a three-shelved steel safe used to store guns that can fit up to 10 firearms inside, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

So far, the Nevada-based manufacturer said it has received only one report of a malfunctioning safe unlocking without a key or combination. That case did not result in any injury.

The safes, which are black in color and measure 40 inches by 25 inches by 55 inches, carry the “Sentinel” name on the front and were shipped in packages with the style number FSS18-64-MB-E-S.

According to the CPSC, the safes retailed for $700 each and were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods locations nationwide from November 2018 through December 2018.

Those who purchased these safes should stop using them immediately and contact Alpha Guardian for a replacement or complete refund. Just call (833)255-9827 or email DCSG@AlphaGuardian.com.

