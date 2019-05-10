Havertys recalls 3,400 entertainment hutches over injury risk

More than 3,000 Beckley Entertainment Hutches are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the top shelf can fall and could cause an injury.

The weathered charcoal or a dovetail gray finishes are the ones being recalled.

Havertys says there have been 12 reports of the top shelf falling, including two minor injuries.

Beckley Entertainment Hutches were sold in stores and online from January 2016 through February 2019.

A Havertys technician come and fix your unit if you contact Havertys to fix it. To learn more about this recall or see if your hutch is affected, visit the CPSC website.

