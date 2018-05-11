Hyundai, Kia recall hybrid models for fire risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 37,000 hybrids because of an oil leak that could cause a fire.

Hyundai is recalling 27,029 of its 2017 Ioniq hybrids and Kia is recalling 10,156 of its 2017 Niro hybrids because of a defective part that may leak oil, which could cause an electrical short. If that happened, a fire would be possible.

The defect was discovered during warranty repairs of vehicles with illuminated HEV warning lights. Neither Kia nor Hyundai is aware of any fires, crashes, or injuries related to the problem.

The details on both recalls



Kia vehicles recalled: Certain 2017 Kia Niro hybrids.

The problem: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the hydraulic clutch actuator’s inner oil seal may leak. This could allow oil to accumulate in the cap area and possibly result in an electrical short that may lead to a fire.

The fix: Kia dealers will inspect hydraulic clutch actuator caps for leaked oil and replace the assembly or replace the HCA cap with additional sealant, free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: The recall is expected to begin June 15, 2018. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542.

NHTSA campaign number: NHTSA’s campaign number is 18V257000. Kia's number for this recall is SC163.



Hyundai vehicles recalled: Certain 2017 Hyundai Ioniq hybrids.

The problem: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the hydraulic clutch actuator’s inner oil seal may leak. This could allow oil to accumulate in the cap area and possibly result in an electrical short that may lead to a fire.

The fix: Hyundai dealers will inspect hydraulic clutch actuator caps for leaked oil and replace the assembly if needed, free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2018. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460.

NHTSA campaign number: NHTSA’s recall number is 18V260000. Hyundai's number for this recall is 176.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: Plug in your 17-digit vehicle identification number at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. It will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

Consumer Reports

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.