Ice cream bars sold at Winn-Dixie, Harveys recalled

Sample images of ice cream bar products (Photos courtesy: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a consumer alert for Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket shoppers.

Their parent company, Southeastern Grocers, on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall of multiple Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream bars due to the possible presence of listeria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also alerted customers about the recall of orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars that were produced at a Fieldbrook Foods Corporation plant.

The Southern Home branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Harveys stores in Florida and Georgia:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The Winn-Dixie branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores in Florida and Georgia:

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

The products should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recalled products can call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at 866-946-6349 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

